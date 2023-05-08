Stifel Nicolaus Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 776.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 85,172 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Stories

