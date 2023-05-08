Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACRV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRV opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,417,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,092,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

