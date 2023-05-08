BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $29.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBIO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $13.68 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $568,934.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $61,127,601.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $687,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $568,934.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $61,127,601.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,707 shares of company stock worth $5,508,920 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

