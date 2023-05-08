HC Wainwright Increases 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $35.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 109.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

89bio stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.77. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 61,538 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $993,838.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,648.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and sold 32,741 shares worth $507,536. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,043,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

