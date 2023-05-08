Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $274.00 at Mizuho

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $220.16 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $961,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,981,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. CWM LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

