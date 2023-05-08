Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $54,468,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,408,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,020 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

