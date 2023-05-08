Mizuho Boosts Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $29.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERE opened at $32.51 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 12.48.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $81,570.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $73,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,991,070. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 881,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,173,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,880 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.