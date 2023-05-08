Morgan Stanley Downgrades Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Equal Weight

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

