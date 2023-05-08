Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Buy”

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 18.3 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,354 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.