DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.60 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.18%.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DRT opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 549.46.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

