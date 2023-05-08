SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.39.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.02.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

