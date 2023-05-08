Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.52 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Primerica worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.
Insider Transactions at Primerica
Primerica Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $182.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.70. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.
Primerica Profile
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
