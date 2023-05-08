State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

NYSE HWM opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

