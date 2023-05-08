Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of Medpace worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Medpace by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Medpace by 27.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $206.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.30. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.99 and a twelve month high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

