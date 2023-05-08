Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PARA. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Paramount Global stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -123.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $4,872,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

