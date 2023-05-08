Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 272,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

