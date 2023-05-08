Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

