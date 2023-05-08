Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $263.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.70. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.18.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $609,797 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

