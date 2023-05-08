Boston Partners Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 231.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

