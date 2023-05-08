Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.42% of Harrow Health worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Harrow Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $27.10 on Monday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

