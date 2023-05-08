NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $13,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 0.9 %

NVR stock opened at $5,852.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,533.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,999.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $116.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,840.17, for a total value of $11,680,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,080,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,047 shares of company stock worth $60,917,852. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.