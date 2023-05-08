DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of DoorDash worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 30,243 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $59,835,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $5,051,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,148.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,150. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

