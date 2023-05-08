Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank grew its position in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,954 shares of company stock worth $14,642,779 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

