Dakota Wealth Management Sells 612 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $45.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

