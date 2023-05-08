State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,370 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,006 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Splunk worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.
Shares of SPLK opened at $85.25 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.72.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
