State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,040 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $16,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Trimble by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

