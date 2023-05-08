State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after acquiring an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,300 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 398,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 938.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,770,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $112.09 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $113.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

