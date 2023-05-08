State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.84 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,845 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $389.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.80 and a 200 day moving average of $332.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.