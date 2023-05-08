Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 6.8 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.