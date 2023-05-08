Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Express (AXP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Express (NYSE: AXP):

4/21/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $149.00 to $146.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $181.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $194.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $182.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – American Express is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Express Trading Up 2.6 %

AXP opened at $152.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.