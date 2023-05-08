Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Express (AXP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Express (NYSE: AXP):
- 4/21/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $149.00 to $146.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $181.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $194.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $182.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – American Express is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Express Trading Up 2.6 %
AXP opened at $152.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.
In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.
