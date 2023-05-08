State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Globe Life worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $108.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.10%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

