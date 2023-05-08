Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,254 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Stock Up 1.7 %
ILMN stock opened at $199.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.65. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $283.00.
Insider Activity at Illumina
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
- How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.