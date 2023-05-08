Dakota Wealth Management Buys 600 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $45.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

