Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Innoviva worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Innoviva by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Innoviva by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.
Innoviva Stock Up 0.9 %
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
