Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Innoviva worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Innoviva by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Innoviva by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Stock Up 0.9 %

INVA opened at $11.75 on Monday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $819.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.