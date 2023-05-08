Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,102,000 after purchasing an additional 183,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $108.97 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.