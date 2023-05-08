Boston Partners Increases Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Boston Partners grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,073 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in InMode were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INMD. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in InMode by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,174 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth $422,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at $20,500,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

