S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 51.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $354.19 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

