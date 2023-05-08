Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 352,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

Shares of VTN opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0331 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

