Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBXG. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 49.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,250,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 741,777 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 66.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 754,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 351,579 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 261,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 690,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 220,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 9.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.76. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.70 and a 52 week high of 11.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

