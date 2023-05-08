Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.