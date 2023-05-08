Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Upwork (UPWK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) recently:

5/4/2023 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2023 – Upwork had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

5/4/2023 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $11.00.

5/4/2023 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $15.00.

5/4/2023 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $14.00.

Upwork Trading Up 0.1 %

UPWK opened at $8.00 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Get Upwork Inc alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Upwork by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Upwork by 977.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.