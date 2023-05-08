Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thomson Reuters (TSE: TRI):

5/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$170.00 to C$184.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$184.00.

5/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$182.00 to C$184.00.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$160.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$119.23 and a 12-month high of C$180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$172.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$160.81.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.5787715 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.41%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

