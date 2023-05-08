Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 191 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SCHG opened at $66.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

