Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Position Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Newmark Group were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after buying an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

