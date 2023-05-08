Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.28% of Heritage Financial worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,171,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 151,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,664,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after acquiring an additional 99,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $217,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $561.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

