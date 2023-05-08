National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.15% of National Bank worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Bank by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

