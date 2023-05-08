Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 328,907 Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 328,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,065.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 63.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.09 million, a P/E ratio of -537.73 and a beta of 0.84. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NATR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Rating)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.