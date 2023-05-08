Boston Partners Buys 81,802 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,802 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.03% of Quipt Home Medical worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of QIPT opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.