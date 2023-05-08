Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lennar were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 730,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $113.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $115.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

