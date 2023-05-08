Boston Partners Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $58,077,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 550.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 862,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Air Lease by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,266,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 356,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AL. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:AL opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

